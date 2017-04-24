Texas backs tough 'sanctuary city' ban as federal push slows
The Texas House approved a strict ban on "sanctuary cities" Thursday, empowering local police to enforce federal immigration law against anyone they detain and threatening police chiefs and sheriffs who refuse to do so with jail. A late tweak backed by some of the chamber's most conservative voices could ensure that law enforcement across the country's second-largest state can inquire if people are in the country illegally during traffic stops and other fairly common interactions - which opponents say will spark the kind of immigration crackdown that the Trump administration has so far been unsuccessful implementing nationally.
