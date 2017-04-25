Texas advocates push longshot pot bills

Texas advocates push longshot pot bills

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Denton Record-Chronicle

Medical marijuana advocates in Texas are promoting support from more conservative sources to push longshot legislation that would ease pot laws in a state that's lagging behind much of the rest of the country on medical marijuana. Conservative Christian mothers of autistic children and veterans who have post-traumatic stress disorder rallied outside the state Capitol on Tuesday, entreating the Republican-majority Legislature to advance two bills legalizing medicinal cannabis, one by San Antonio Democratic Sen. Jose Menendez and one by Rep. Eddie Lucio III, a Brownsville Democrat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Paul Ryan budget proposal threatens housing aid... 36 min Justicia 136
News Domestic disturbance suspect shot dead by Fort ... 1 hr Laredo 1
News El Paso leaders condemn Sessions' remarks about... 22 hr UIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR... 72
News Dog sniffs out hefty load of drugs at border 22 hr UIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR... 22
News Sean Spicer: Trump 'has a heart' on immigration Tue tomin cali 1
News Republican Cracks Emerging in Trump's Coal-Heav... Tue Retribution 3
News Prison company struggles to get license for fam... Tue Nono 3
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,776 • Total comments across all topics: 280,576,716

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC