Texas advocates push longshot pot bills
Medical marijuana advocates in Texas are promoting support from more conservative sources to push longshot legislation that would ease pot laws in a state that's lagging behind much of the rest of the country on medical marijuana. Conservative Christian mothers of autistic children and veterans who have post-traumatic stress disorder rallied outside the state Capitol on Tuesday, entreating the Republican-majority Legislature to advance two bills legalizing medicinal cannabis, one by San Antonio Democratic Sen. Jose Menendez and one by Rep. Eddie Lucio III, a Brownsville Democrat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paul Ryan budget proposal threatens housing aid...
|36 min
|Justicia
|136
|Domestic disturbance suspect shot dead by Fort ...
|1 hr
|Laredo
|1
|El Paso leaders condemn Sessions' remarks about...
|22 hr
|UIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR...
|72
|Dog sniffs out hefty load of drugs at border
|22 hr
|UIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR...
|22
|Sean Spicer: Trump 'has a heart' on immigration
|Tue
|tomin cali
|1
|Republican Cracks Emerging in Trump's Coal-Heav...
|Tue
|Retribution
|3
|Prison company struggles to get license for fam...
|Tue
|Nono
|3
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC