Texas advocates push longshot pot bills with veterans, moms
Medical marijuana advocates in Texas are playing up support from non-traditional sources to push longshot legislation easing pot laws in the country's largest conservative state. Conservative Christian mothers of autistic children and veterans suffering post-traumatic stress disorder rallied outside the state Capitol Tuesday, entreating the Legislature to advance two bills legalizing medicinal cannabis.
