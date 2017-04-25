Texas 10 Most Wanted list sex offender captured in Florida
Jose Mario Lopez: Lopez added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender list on March 28, 2017, was captured in Winter Haven, Florida, on April 17, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bigfoot in Alice, Texas?
|8 hr
|JS
|10
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|10 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,620
|Texas governor gives first clear support for 'b...
|Wed
|Laredo
|1
|Texas landowners look to fight border wall as s...
|Tue
|Tracey
|5
|Court sides with reptile keepers against giant ...
|Apr 18
|Laredo
|1
|New study renews fears about Texas bathroom bil...
|Apr 18
|TerriB1
|1
|What to Watch: Will voucher defeat hurt school ...
|Apr 17
|Will Phart
|2
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC