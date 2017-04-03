Texan versed in agriculture to lead high-stakes Russia probe
Conaway has been tapped to lead the House probe into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. WASHINGTON - The longtime Texas Republican tapped to lead the House probe into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election is more familiar quietly working on agriculture issues.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why does the Texas criminal code still ban "hom...
|1 hr
|Gremlin
|86
|Dog sniffs out hefty load of drugs at border
|6 hr
|butters_
|7
|Here's how much money millennials make in Austi...
|14 hr
|MillennialsPharts
|1
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Thu
|don t drink the k...
|63,613
|Texas mulls asking drivers to help it clear rap...
|Thu
|Laredo
|1
|75 illegal immigrants arrested by ICE in north ...
|Thu
|Wildchild
|2
|Texas Democrat borrows Bernie Sanders' playbook...
|Wed
|Truth is in the b...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC