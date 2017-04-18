Test drive a vehicle, help Make-A-Wis...

Test drive a vehicle, help Make-A-Wish North Texas

19 hrs ago

Tri-State Ford is lending Make-A-Wish North Texas a helping hand with their "Drive 4 UR Community" event. For every person who comes to test drive a vehicle, Tri-State Ford will donate ten dollars to Make-A-Wish, up to $1,000.

