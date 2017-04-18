Test drive a vehicle, help Make-A-Wish North Texas
Tri-State Ford is lending Make-A-Wish North Texas a helping hand with their "Drive 4 UR Community" event. For every person who comes to test drive a vehicle, Tri-State Ford will donate ten dollars to Make-A-Wish, up to $1,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|El Paso leaders condemn Sessions' remarks about...
|1 min
|Kuda
|40
|Legal rulings could force Texas back into feder...
|6 hr
|Laredo
|1
|Court again finds intentional voter discriminat...
|11 hr
|Retribution
|18
|Bigfoot in Alice, Texas?
|Sat
|Law Dawg
|11
|World's largest wind farm opens in West Texas (Oct '09)
|Sat
|Solarman
|25
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Apr 20
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,620
|Texas governor gives first clear support for 'b...
|Apr 19
|Laredo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC