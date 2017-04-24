Take that, Washington! Texas looks to nullify federal laws
Republicans who control Congress and the White House have promised to slash the size of the federal government while easing regulations on guns, the environment and energy production. But in the nation's largest conservative state of Texas, it may not be enough.
