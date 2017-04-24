Take that, Washington! Texas looks to...

Take that, Washington! Texas looks to nullify federal laws

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Decatur Daily

Republicans who control Congress and the White House have promised to slash the size of the federal government while easing regulations on guns, the environment and energy production. But in the nation's largest conservative state of Texas, it may not be enough.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News El Paso Sheriff Chief Deputy Ousted for Embezzl... 32 min butters_ 14
News Texas poised to pass 'sanctuary city' ban with ... 4 hr SurePhart 8
Sex Offenders Now Have a Civil Rights Website (Apr '07) Thu Falsely Accused Dad 1,033
News Paul Ryan budget proposal threatens housing aid... Wed Justicia 136
News Domestic disturbance suspect shot dead by Fort ... Wed Laredo 1
News El Paso leaders condemn Sessions' remarks about... Apr 25 UIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR... 72
News Dog sniffs out hefty load of drugs at border Apr 25 UIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR... 22
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,753 • Total comments across all topics: 280,627,879

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC