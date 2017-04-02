Suspect In Murder Of Pregnant Woman In Denver Arrested in Texas
Suspect In Murder Of Pregnant Woman In Denver Arrested in Texas Police have arrested a man wanted for the murder of a young woman at a Denver motel. Mother, Child Remain Hospitalized After Fugitive Hits Them With Stolen Car A mother and her two children continued their road to recovery through the weekend after a vehicle driven by wanted fugitive Adam Fulford collided with their car.
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why does the Texas criminal code still ban "hom...
|18 min
|The Troll Stopper
|70
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|6 hr
|Into The Night
|63,608
|2017 San Jacinto Day Festival and Battle Reenac...
|18 hr
|josh
|2
|What To Do in Austin This Weekend: March 31-Apr...
|21 hr
|WeekendPhart
|1
|Texas Democrat borrows Bernie Sanders' playbook...
|Sun
|He Named Me Black...
|2
|Former Mexican governor flees, may be in West T...
|Sun
|EPT
|7
|Dem congressman kicks off bid to unseat Cruz in...
|Sun
|New Resident
|13
