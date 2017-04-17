Sources: Embattled Texas liquor regulator to resign
Sherry Cook, the embattled executive director of the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, is expected to announce her resignation as early as Monday, sources with knowledge of the decision say. Sources inside both state government and the alcohol industry said an announcement of her departure was imminent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Court sides with reptile keepers against giant ...
|3 hr
|Laredo
|1
|New study renews fears about Texas bathroom bil...
|3 hr
|TerriB1
|1
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|9 hr
|Universal Soldier
|63,618
|What to Watch: Will voucher defeat hurt school ...
|16 hr
|Will Phart
|2
|Texas landowners look to fight border wall as s...
|19 hr
|USA Today
|4
|Axelrod: Obama faces 'titanic struggle' (Sep '11)
|Mon
|Valerie 2012
|22
|Texas City male prison guard faces inmate sex c... (Dec '06)
|Sun
|BAF
|114
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC