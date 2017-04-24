Sian Pattison leaves viewers in tears on BGT

Leo DiCaprio and thousands of green warriors brave 90F heat to march in DC and across America on Trump's 100th day in office The moment a Delta pilot hits a woman in the FACE as he breaks up a fight between her and another woman that was causing chaos at Atlanta airport Texas cop faked his own death by writing a suicide, buying a rope and bricks and abandoning his car near a lake before fleeing to Mexico Could you use an airline glitch to cut the cost of your ticket? Everything you need to know about 'error fares' Shark lover, 30, who devoted his life to warning people about the predators is attacked and killed by a shark in the Indian Ocean 'It's not an easy subject': Selena Gomez responds to critics of her Netflix series 13 Reasons Why as she steps out in Beverly Hills The terrifying mugshot of mother with tattooed EYEBALLS and a forehead tattoo taken after she was arrested in SWAT ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.