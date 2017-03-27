Severe storm kills 2 in Louisiana, ca...

Severe storm kills 2 in Louisiana, causes damage Texas

A suspected tornado flipped a mobile home off its foundation Sunday in Louisiana, killing a mother and her 3-year-old daughter as a powerful storm system swept through the South, damaging a handful of homes and businesses in Texas. Parts of Arkansas and Mississippi were also under a threat of tornadoes, thunderstorms, large hail and flash flooding through Sunday night as the severe weather pushed east, forecasters said.

