Severe storm kills 2 in Louisiana, causes damage Texas
A suspected tornado flipped a mobile home off its foundation Sunday in Louisiana, killing a mother and her 3-year-old daughter as a powerful storm system swept through the South, damaging a handful of homes and businesses in Texas. Parts of Arkansas and Mississippi were also under a threat of tornadoes, thunderstorms, large hail and flash flooding through Sunday night as the severe weather pushed east, forecasters said.
Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
