School bus crash sends 23 children, 1 adult to hospitals

Twenty-four people - 23 of them fourth-graders - have been sent to Southeast Texas hospitals after an accident involving their school bus, a pickup truck and an 18-wheeler. The Wednesday afternoon crash happened on U.S. 69 in Lumberton, about 15 miles north of Beaumont, as the Beaumont school district bus was taking 44 Charlton-Pollard Elementary School students and four adults back to school from a Big Thicket field trip.

