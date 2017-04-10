Sandra Bland's mom returns to Texas t...

Sandra Bland's mom returns to Texas to urge police reforms

10 hrs ago

The mother of a black woman who died in a jail near Houston following a confrontational traffic stop in 2015 returned to Texas on Tuesday to back a sweeping police reform bill named after her daughter that influential law enforcement groups are fighting. It was the first time the family of Sandra Bland, whose death became a flashpoint in the national Black Lives Matter movement, has testified before Texas lawmakers who meet only once every two years.

