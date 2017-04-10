Sandra Bland's mom returns to Texas to urge police reforms
The mother of a black woman who died in a jail near Houston following a confrontational traffic stop in 2015 returned to Texas on Tuesday to back a sweeping police reform bill named after her daughter that influential law enforcement groups are fighting. It was the first time the family of Sandra Bland, whose death became a flashpoint in the national Black Lives Matter movement, has testified before Texas lawmakers who meet only once every two years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Conservative publisher Andrew Breitbart dies in... (Mar '12)
|10 hr
|Fort Collins Prog...
|515
|Bones found near border are those of missing Te...
|23 hr
|Laredo
|1
|Police shoot driver outside Capitol after chase (Oct '13)
|Apr 9
|sleeny pool
|183
|This is how much money you need to live comfort...
|Apr 9
|ComfortablyPhart
|1
|Arrests of illegal criminals jumps 250% in one ...
|Apr 8
|Wildchild
|1
|Texas Senate names Chuck Norris honorary Texan
|Apr 8
|Pid Tihs
|1
|Where are the StreetWalkers now? Mcallen Area
|Apr 8
|anoninsider17
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC