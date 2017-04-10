Sand mining industry grows in Texas amid drilling needs

In a deepening pit in this small town southeast of Waco, workers aim a high-pressure water cannon that reduces small hills of clay-like sand into a watery slurry that is filtered, processed, dried into fine particles, and loaded onto trucks bound for hydraulic fracturing operations across Texas. It will take up to 1,000 trucks to haul enough of this sand to frac a single large well.

