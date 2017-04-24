Russia investigations on the Hill: Where things stand
Multiple committee investigations into Russian meddling in the 2016 campaign will continue to push forward as Congress returns this week. Members of the House Intelligence Committee are hoping to get back to work after chairman Devin Nunes withdrew himself from the panel's Russia investigation amid ethics complaints.
