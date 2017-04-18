rue21 to shutter three East Texas sto...

rue21 to shutter three East Texas stores amid nationwide closures

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

Teen clothing retailer rue21 is closing about one-third of its stores nationwide as it focuses more on its online business. The company has announced plans to shutter nearly 400 stores, including three locations in East Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Court sides with reptile keepers against giant ... 8 hr Laredo 1
News New study renews fears about Texas bathroom bil... 8 hr TerriB1 1
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 15 hr Universal Soldier 63,618
News What to Watch: Will voucher defeat hurt school ... 22 hr Will Phart 2
News Texas landowners look to fight border wall as s... Mon USA Today 4
News Axelrod: Obama faces 'titanic struggle' (Sep '11) Mon Valerie 2012 22
News Texas City male prison guard faces inmate sex c... (Dec '06) Sun BAF 114
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,902 • Total comments across all topics: 280,390,960

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC