rue21 to shutter three East Texas stores amid nationwide closures
Teen clothing retailer rue21 is closing about one-third of its stores nationwide as it focuses more on its online business. The company has announced plans to shutter nearly 400 stores, including three locations in East Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Court sides with reptile keepers against giant ...
|8 hr
|Laredo
|1
|New study renews fears about Texas bathroom bil...
|8 hr
|TerriB1
|1
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|15 hr
|Universal Soldier
|63,618
|What to Watch: Will voucher defeat hurt school ...
|22 hr
|Will Phart
|2
|Texas landowners look to fight border wall as s...
|Mon
|USA Today
|4
|Axelrod: Obama faces 'titanic struggle' (Sep '11)
|Mon
|Valerie 2012
|22
|Texas City male prison guard faces inmate sex c... (Dec '06)
|Sun
|BAF
|114
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC