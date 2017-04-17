Ride Hailing In Rural America: Like Uber With A Neighborly Feel
It's easy enough for people who live in cities to hail a ride, either from a taxi or a service like Uber or Lyft. There's plenty of demand, and plenty of drivers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News 88.9 KNPR.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|Universal Soldier
|63,618
|What to Watch: Will voucher defeat hurt school ...
|11 hr
|Will Phart
|2
|Texas landowners look to fight border wall as s...
|14 hr
|USA Today
|4
|Axelrod: Obama faces 'titanic struggle' (Sep '11)
|22 hr
|Valerie 2012
|22
|Texas City male prison guard faces inmate sex c... (Dec '06)
|Sun
|BAF
|114
|Texas martial arts teacher accused of sexually ...
|Apr 15
|L0LZ
|1
|Texas getting first immigrant center built unde...
|Apr 14
|Laredo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC