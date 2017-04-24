Republicans want to muzzle database of consumer complaints
Americans lodged nearly 300,000 complaints last year about their d... . FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2016 file photo, House Financial Services Committee Chairman Rep. Jeb Hensarling, R-Texas listens on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFBB.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dog sniffs out hefty load of drugs at border
|1 hr
|butters_
|15
|El Paso leaders condemn Sessions' remarks about...
|5 hr
|DC Dave
|66
|Republican Cracks Emerging in Trump's Coal-Heav...
|7 hr
|joe
|2
|Prison company struggles to get license for fam...
|7 hr
|joe
|2
|Try To Beat My Score (Texas Road Quiz)
|12 hr
|dkranks
|1
|Why are so many outsiders wanting to all of a s...
|18 hr
|TexanAmerican
|1
|NFL warns Texas over bathroom bill
|Sun
|Ais4awesome
|2
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC