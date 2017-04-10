Report: 65 Texas foster children in March stayed in offices
Records show the number of Texas foster children staying in agency offices or alternate sites due to lack of placement more than doubled in March, compared to February. The Texas Department of Family Protective Services said Friday that 65 children slept at least two consecutive nights in a state office, motel or shelter last month.
