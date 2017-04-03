Repeal of Texas' in-state tuition for immigrants law fails
A House proposal to tack onto the state budget a repeal of a law offering in-state tuition at Texas public universities to some high school graduates who came to the U.S. illegally has failed on a technicality. Rep. Jonathan Stickland, a Republican from Bedford, introduced the proposal late Thursday night, as debate over the chamber's 2018-2019 Texas budget stretched into its 14th hour.
