Repeal of Texas' in-state tuition for...

Repeal of Texas' in-state tuition for immigrants law fails

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Washington Times

A House proposal to tack onto the state budget a repeal of a law offering in-state tuition at Texas public universities to some high school graduates who came to the U.S. illegally has failed on a technicality. Rep. Jonathan Stickland, a Republican from Bedford, introduced the proposal late Thursday night, as debate over the chamber's 2018-2019 Texas budget stretched into its 14th hour.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dog sniffs out hefty load of drugs at border 1 hr K-9 guy 3
News Why does the Texas criminal code still ban "hom... 2 hr cpeter1313 85
News Here's how much money millennials make in Austi... 3 hr MillennialsPharts 1
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 19 hr don t drink the k... 63,613
News Texas mulls asking drivers to help it clear rap... 21 hr Laredo 1
News 75 illegal immigrants arrested by ICE in north ... Thu Wildchild 2
News Texas Democrat borrows Bernie Sanders' playbook... Wed Truth is in the b... 3
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,028 • Total comments across all topics: 280,112,397

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC