Records: Driver who collided with church bus had taken pills

8 hrs ago

Court records say a 20-year-old man whose pickup collided with a church minibus last month in rural Texas, killing 13 people, had taken prescription medication before driving and had marijuana in his truck. The San Antonio Express-News reports that the court records show state troopers found two whole marijuana cigarettes and five partially smoked ones in Jack Dillon Young's truck after the March 29 crash on a two-lane highway about 75 miles west of San Antonio.

