Records: Driver who collided with church bus had taken pills
Court records say a 20-year-old man whose pickup collided with a church minibus last month in rural Texas, killing 13 people, had taken prescription medication before driving and had marijuana in his truck. The San Antonio Express-News reports that the court records show state troopers found two whole marijuana cigarettes and five partially smoked ones in Jack Dillon Young's truck after the March 29 crash on a two-lane highway about 75 miles west of San Antonio.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Conservative publisher Andrew Breitbart dies in... (Mar '12)
|5 hr
|Fort Collins Prog...
|515
|Bones found near border are those of missing Te...
|19 hr
|Laredo
|1
|Police shoot driver outside Capitol after chase (Oct '13)
|Apr 9
|sleeny pool
|183
|This is how much money you need to live comfort...
|Apr 9
|ComfortablyPhart
|1
|Arrests of illegal criminals jumps 250% in one ...
|Apr 8
|Wildchild
|1
|Texas Senate names Chuck Norris honorary Texan
|Apr 8
|Pid Tihs
|1
|Where are the StreetWalkers now? Mcallen Area
|Apr 8
|anoninsider17
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC