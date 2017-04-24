Queen City man arrested in vehicular death of Texas woman
A Queen City, Texas, man has been arrested in the death of a Jacksonville, Texas, woman in a vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 59. The accident happened at 10:38 p.m. April 12 about 5 miles southwest of Texarkana, Texas, on U.S. 59. Pate was driving a Ford Fusion southwest on U.S. 59 in the left lane when he allegedly collided with a Toyota Avalon in the right lane. After being struck on the driver side, the Avalon spun into the center median, where it rolled twice, ejecting the passenger.
