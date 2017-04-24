Queen City man arrested in vehicular death of Texas woman

A Queen City, Texas, man has been arrested in the death of a Jacksonville, Texas, woman in a vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 59. The accident happened at 10:38 p.m. April 12 about 5 miles southwest of Texarkana, Texas, on U.S. 59. Pate was driving a Ford Fusion southwest on U.S. 59 in the left lane when he allegedly collided with a Toyota Avalon in the right lane. After being struck on the driver side, the Avalon spun into the center median, where it rolled twice, ejecting the passenger.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.