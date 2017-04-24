Power line builder asks Mississippi t...

Power line builder asks Mississippi to approve $1.4B project

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

Pattern Development is seeking approval from Mississippi regulators for a $1.4 billion power transmission line meant to carry wind-generated electricity from Texas to the Southeast. The affiliate of San Francisco-based wind-energy generator Pattern Energy announced the filing Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Texas poised to pass 'sanctuary city' ban with ... 4 hr Texas phartzz 4
News Paul Ryan budget proposal threatens housing aid... 13 hr Justicia 136
News Domestic disturbance suspect shot dead by Fort ... 14 hr Laredo 1
News El Paso leaders condemn Sessions' remarks about... Tue UIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR... 72
News Dog sniffs out hefty load of drugs at border Tue UIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR... 22
News Sean Spicer: Trump 'has a heart' on immigration Tue tomin cali 1
News Republican Cracks Emerging in Trump's Coal-Heav... Tue Retribution 3
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,311 • Total comments across all topics: 280,589,539

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC