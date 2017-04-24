Power line builder asks Mississippi to approve $1.4B project
Pattern Development is seeking approval from Mississippi regulators for a $1.4 billion power transmission line meant to carry wind-generated electricity from Texas to the Southeast. The affiliate of San Francisco-based wind-energy generator Pattern Energy announced the filing Wednesday.
