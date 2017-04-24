Police: Texas officer faked his own death, fled into Mexico
Authorities in Texas say a police officer who notified his wife that he planned to kill himself actually faked his own death and fled to Mexico. An arrest affidavit revealed Friday that 29-year-old Austin officer Coleman Martin earlier in the week texted his wife a photo of a note indicating he meant to drown himself in a lake near the border with Mexico.
