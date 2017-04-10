Police: Gunman who killed Texas lawma...

Police: Gunman who killed Texas lawman killed himself

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

TXZ135-142>148-156>162-174-175-110000- /O.NEW.KFWD.FF.A.0002.170410T1900Z-170411T1200Z/ /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Henderson-Mills-Hamilton-Bosque-Hill-Navarro-Freestone-Anderson- Lampasas-Coryell-Bell-McLennan-Falls-Limestone-Leon-Milam- Robertson- Including the cities of Athens, Gun Barrel City, Goldthwaite, Hamilton, Hico, Clifton, Meridian, Valley Mills, Hillsboro, Corsicana, Teague, Fairfield, Wortham, Palestine, Lampasas, Copperas Cove, Gatesville, Killeen, Temple, Fort Hood, Waco, Marlin, Mexia, Groesbeck, Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, Oakwood, Cameron, Rockdale, Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 1109 AM CDT Mon Apr 10 2017 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a Flash Flood Watch.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police shoot driver outside Capitol after chase (Oct '13) Sun sleeny pool 183
News This is how much money you need to live comfort... Sun ComfortablyPhart 1
News Arrests of illegal criminals jumps 250% in one ... Apr 8 Wildchild 1
News Texas Senate names Chuck Norris honorary Texan Apr 8 Pid Tihs 1
Where are the StreetWalkers now? Mcallen Area Apr 8 anoninsider17 1
News 2017 San Jacinto Day Festival and Battle Reenac... Apr 7 How pharts 4
News Why does the Texas criminal code still ban "hom... Apr 7 Gremlin 86
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. Iraq
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,405 • Total comments across all topics: 280,207,266

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC