Police: Gunman who killed Texas lawman killed himself
TXZ135-142>148-156>162-174-175-110000- /O.NEW.KFWD.FF.A.0002.170410T1900Z-170411T1200Z/ /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Henderson-Mills-Hamilton-Bosque-Hill-Navarro-Freestone-Anderson- Lampasas-Coryell-Bell-McLennan-Falls-Limestone-Leon-Milam- Robertson- Including the cities of Athens, Gun Barrel City, Goldthwaite, Hamilton, Hico, Clifton, Meridian, Valley Mills, Hillsboro, Corsicana, Teague, Fairfield, Wortham, Palestine, Lampasas, Copperas Cove, Gatesville, Killeen, Temple, Fort Hood, Waco, Marlin, Mexia, Groesbeck, Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, Oakwood, Cameron, Rockdale, Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 1109 AM CDT Mon Apr 10 2017 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a Flash Flood Watch.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police shoot driver outside Capitol after chase (Oct '13)
|Sun
|sleeny pool
|183
|This is how much money you need to live comfort...
|Sun
|ComfortablyPhart
|1
|Arrests of illegal criminals jumps 250% in one ...
|Apr 8
|Wildchild
|1
|Texas Senate names Chuck Norris honorary Texan
|Apr 8
|Pid Tihs
|1
|Where are the StreetWalkers now? Mcallen Area
|Apr 8
|anoninsider17
|1
|2017 San Jacinto Day Festival and Battle Reenac...
|Apr 7
|How pharts
|4
|Why does the Texas criminal code still ban "hom...
|Apr 7
|Gremlin
|86
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC