Patients evacuated from Texas hospital following water leak

18 hrs ago Read more: Tyler Morning Telegraph

A suburban Dallas hospital was evacuated and dozens of patients moved to other facilities after a pipe burst and caused water to rain on the floors below. Officials in Frisco said in a statement that 78 patients at Baylor Scott & White - Centennial Hospital were moved elsewhere after the water began leaking Wednesday evening.Ambulances en route to the hospital were redirected elsewhere.

