Oklahoman author, Texas dispute ownership of 'lunar Bibles'
Ten microfilm Bibles once launched hundreds of thousands of miles into space sit landlocked today inside an Oklahoma courthouse while a legal battle rages in two states over who is the rightful owner of the celestial keepsakes. Eight of the 10 tiny holy books in dispute landed on the surface of the moon during NASA's 1971 Apollo 14 mission, carried in a pouch by astronaut Edgar Mitchell.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Court again finds intentional voter discriminat...
|5 hr
|Retribution
|14
|El Paso leaders condemn Sessions' remarks about...
|10 hr
|DC Dave
|13
|Bigfoot in Alice, Texas?
|13 hr
|Law Dawg
|11
|World's largest wind farm opens in West Texas (Oct '09)
|13 hr
|Solarman
|25
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Apr 20
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,620
|Texas governor gives first clear support for 'b...
|Apr 19
|Laredo
|1
|Texas landowners look to fight border wall as s...
|Apr 18
|Tracey
|5
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC