Ohio woman pleads not guilty to recorded sex acts with dog

TXC145-217-293-309-111745- /O.NEW.KFWD.FA.Y.0052.170411T1453Z-170411T1745Z/ /00000.N.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ McLennan TX-Hill TX-Limestone TX-Falls TX- 953 AM CDT TUE APR 11 2017 The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Flood Advisory for... Central McLennan County in central Texas... Southeastern Hill County in central Texas... Limestone County in central Texas... Northeastern Falls County in central Texas... * Until 1245 PM CDT. * At 950 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms that were producing heavy rainfall across portions of Central Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.