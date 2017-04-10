Ohio woman pleads not guilty to recor...

Ohio woman pleads not guilty to recorded sex acts with dog

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

TXC145-217-293-309-111745- /O.NEW.KFWD.FA.Y.0052.170411T1453Z-170411T1745Z/ /00000.N.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ McLennan TX-Hill TX-Limestone TX-Falls TX- 953 AM CDT TUE APR 11 2017 The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Flood Advisory for... Central McLennan County in central Texas... Southeastern Hill County in central Texas... Limestone County in central Texas... Northeastern Falls County in central Texas... * Until 1245 PM CDT. * At 950 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms that were producing heavy rainfall across portions of Central Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Conservative publisher Andrew Breitbart dies in... (Mar '12) 46 min Fort Collins Prog... 515
News Bones found near border are those of missing Te... 14 hr Laredo 1
News Police shoot driver outside Capitol after chase (Oct '13) Apr 9 sleeny pool 183
News This is how much money you need to live comfort... Apr 9 ComfortablyPhart 1
News Arrests of illegal criminals jumps 250% in one ... Apr 8 Wildchild 1
News Texas Senate names Chuck Norris honorary Texan Apr 8 Pid Tihs 1
Where are the StreetWalkers now? Mcallen Area Apr 8 anoninsider17 1
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iraq
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,783 • Total comments across all topics: 280,223,999

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC