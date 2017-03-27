North Carolina 'bathroom bill' reset ...

North Carolina 'bathroom bill' reset gets applause and jeers

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WAND-TV Decatur

The North Carolina state House debates on the floor of the state House prior to a vote on HB 142 on Thursday, March 30, 2017, in Raleigh, N.C. . Speaker of the House Rep. Tim Moore, center, flanked by fellow Republicans, speaks at a press conference after HB 142 passed in the General Assembly in Raleigh, NC on Thursday, March 30, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former Mexican governor flees, may be in West T... 4 hr EPT 7
News Dem congressman kicks off bid to unseat Cruz in... 5 hr New Resident 13
News Former Mexican governor flees, may be in West T... 6 hr New Resident 2
News Texas Democrat borrows Bernie Sanders' playbook... 12 hr Trump your President 1
News Why does the Texas criminal code still ban "hom... 22 hr cpeter1313 66
News Sylvester Stallone credits old dog Butkas for h... Sat Sally 2
Sadly 12 Seniors Gone, More Money For Washington Sat Ban Generic Drugs 2
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,632 • Total comments across all topics: 280,003,448

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC