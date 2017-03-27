North Carolina 'bathroom bill' reset gets applause and jeers
The North Carolina state House debates on the floor of the state House prior to a vote on HB 142 on Thursday, March 30, 2017, in Raleigh, N.C. . Speaker of the House Rep. Tim Moore, center, flanked by fellow Republicans, speaks at a press conference after HB 142 passed in the General Assembly in Raleigh, NC on Thursday, March 30, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former Mexican governor flees, may be in West T...
|4 hr
|EPT
|7
|Dem congressman kicks off bid to unseat Cruz in...
|5 hr
|New Resident
|13
|Former Mexican governor flees, may be in West T...
|6 hr
|New Resident
|2
|Texas Democrat borrows Bernie Sanders' playbook...
|12 hr
|Trump your President
|1
|Why does the Texas criminal code still ban "hom...
|22 hr
|cpeter1313
|66
|Sylvester Stallone credits old dog Butkas for h...
|Sat
|Sally
|2
|Sadly 12 Seniors Gone, More Money For Washington
|Sat
|Ban Generic Drugs
|2
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC