News 20 mins ago 12:43 p.m.Army vet takes on Texas schools shaming students in lunch line

DALLAS At least four of the largest school districts in North Texas have practices that shame students in the lunch line. So-called shaming happens when a student doesn't have money in his or her account to pay for a meal and a cafeteria worker takes away their tray of food, disposing of it in front of other children, and replacing it with a lesser substitute like a sandwich.

