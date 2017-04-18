New Texas Superstar introduced: Balsamic Blooms

Basil is a popular backyard herb, and the newest Texas Superstar - Balsamic Blooms basil - represents an exceptional edible plant with ornamental qualities that make it a great addition to any garden, according to horticultural experts. Balsamic Blooms is a versatile basil from new breeding lines, said Dr. Brent Pemberton, Texas A&M AgriLife Research ornamental horticulturist in Overton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gilmer Mirror.