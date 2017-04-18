New study renews fears about Texas ba...

New study renews fears about Texas bathroom bill's financial impacts

There are 1 comment on the MyHighPlains.com story from 13 hrs ago, titled New study renews fears about Texas bathroom bill's financial impacts.

In the aftermath of one troubled study on the economic impact of a "bathroom bill" in Texas, San Antonio tourism officials are returning to the legislative debate with another dire financial outlook. Legislation viewed by many as discriminatory toward LGBT Texans - including proposals to regulate which bathrooms transgender individuals may use - could cost the state $3.3 billion in annual tourism and more than 35,600 full-time jobs associated with leisure travel and conventions, according to a study by the Waco-based Perryman Group.

TerriB1

Perkasie, PA

#1 11 hrs ago
Great! Keep em' coming!
Terri
Chicago, IL

