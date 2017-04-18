New study renews fears about Texas bathroom bill's financial impacts
In the aftermath of one troubled study on the economic impact of a "bathroom bill" in Texas, San Antonio tourism officials are returning to the legislative debate with another dire financial outlook. Legislation viewed by many as discriminatory toward LGBT Texans - including proposals to regulate which bathrooms transgender individuals may use - could cost the state $3.3 billion in annual tourism and more than 35,600 full-time jobs associated with leisure travel and conventions, according to a study by the Waco-based Perryman Group.
#1 11 hrs ago
Great! Keep em' coming!
Terri
