Mumps cases in Texas reach 20-year-high
Texas is experiencing a 20-year-high in mumps cases with 221 of them this year alone, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. "What's concerning about it is, if they were vaccinated, what is causing this to occur and it's our job to help us answer that question," Anderson said.
