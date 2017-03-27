Most occupants in Texas bus crash wer...

Most occupants in Texas bus crash were wearing seat belt: NTSB

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: KKIQ-FM Pleasanton

Most - if not all - of the occupants of a bus transporting churchgoers from a retreat in Texas were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash, according to the NTSB. While the driver and front-seat passenger were equipped with standard three-point seat belts, the rear passenger seats were equipped with lap-only belts, said NTSB Investigator-in-Charge Jennifer Morrison at a press conference Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KKIQ-FM Pleasanton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former Mexican governor flees, may be in West T... 9 hr New Resident 2
News Dem congressman kicks off bid to unseat Cruz in... 9 hr New Resident 8
News Why does the Texas criminal code still ban "hom... 9 hr cpeter1313 66
News Sylvester Stallone credits old dog Butkas for h... 11 hr Sally 2
Sadly 12 Seniors Gone, More Money For Washington 12 hr Ban Generic Drugs 2
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 20 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 63,603
Fundraiser Fri Mandy 1
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,261 • Total comments across all topics: 279,990,742

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC