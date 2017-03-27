Most occupants in Texas bus crash were wearing seat belt: NTSB
Most - if not all - of the occupants of a bus transporting churchgoers from a retreat in Texas were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash, according to the NTSB. While the driver and front-seat passenger were equipped with standard three-point seat belts, the rear passenger seats were equipped with lap-only belts, said NTSB Investigator-in-Charge Jennifer Morrison at a press conference Friday.
