Minority groups want trial on Texas voting maps before 2018
Minority rights groups on Thursday told federal judges that Texas needs new election maps for 2018, which would likely boost Democratic candidates, following three recent court findings that Republicans intentionally discriminated against Hispanic and black voters. Redrawn districts in Texas could bolster Democratic efforts to reclaim Congress in the first midterm election under President Donald Trump.
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|El Paso Sheriff Chief Deputy Ousted for Embezzl...
|9 hr
|butters_
|3
|Sex Offenders Now Have a Civil Rights Website (Apr '07)
|17 hr
|Falsely Accused Dad
|1,033
|Texas poised to pass 'sanctuary city' ban with ...
|Wed
|Texas phartzz
|4
|Paul Ryan budget proposal threatens housing aid...
|Wed
|Justicia
|136
|Domestic disturbance suspect shot dead by Fort ...
|Wed
|Laredo
|1
|El Paso leaders condemn Sessions' remarks about...
|Apr 25
|UIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR...
|72
|Dog sniffs out hefty load of drugs at border
|Apr 25
|UIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR...
|22
