Mexico ex-governor arrested in Italy to face charges in U.S.
A former state governor for Mexico's ruling party who faces charges in Mexico and the United States will be prosecuted by U.S. authorities first, the U.S. and Mexican attorneys general said on Wednesday. Tomas Yarrington, a former governor of Tamaulipas state for the Institutional Revolutionary Party , was accused in 2013 by a federal grand jury in Texas of taking millions of dollars in bribes from the Gulf Cartel and other drug traffickers.
