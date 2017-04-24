Mayor: Up to 2,200 layoffs if Houston pension reforms denied
Mayor Sylvester Turner is warning that up to 2,200 city workers would be laid off if Houston's pension-reform measures don't win approval from the Texas Legislature. Turner was flanked by city leaders Wednesday at a news conference at which he urged state lawmakers to OK the reform plan.
