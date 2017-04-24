Man wanted for 1976 Texas murder arre...

Man wanted for 1976 Texas murder arrested in Wayne County

Around 9 a.m., U.S. Marshals, the Wayne County SWAT team and the Wayne County Sheriff's Department deputies executed a search off Strengthford Cooley Road and arrested 61-year-old David Lee Edds. A murder warrant was issued last week for Edds regarding the nearly 41-year-old cold case in South Texas.

