Man wanted for 1976 Texas murder arrested in Wayne County
Around 9 a.m., U.S. Marshals, the Wayne County SWAT team and the Wayne County Sheriff's Department deputies executed a search off Strengthford Cooley Road and arrested 61-year-old David Lee Edds. A murder warrant was issued last week for Edds regarding the nearly 41-year-old cold case in South Texas.
