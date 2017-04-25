Major Texas school finance fix set to...

Major Texas school finance fix set to clear state House

The Texas House was churning through hours of debate but appeared poised Wednesday to approve a sweeping, bipartisan school finance plan that pumps an extra $1.6 billion into classrooms and begins overhauling the troubled way the state pays for public education. Sponsored by Houston Republican Rep. Dan Huberty, the much-watched proposal seeks to increase annual, per-student funding about $210 to $5,350 while raising funding for school district transportation and educating dyslexic students.

