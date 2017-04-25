Major Texas school finance fix set to clear state House
The Texas House was churning through hours of debate but appeared poised Wednesday to approve a sweeping, bipartisan school finance plan that pumps an extra $1.6 billion into classrooms and begins overhauling the troubled way the state pays for public education. Sponsored by Houston Republican Rep. Dan Huberty, the much-watched proposal seeks to increase annual, per-student funding about $210 to $5,350 while raising funding for school district transportation and educating dyslexic students.
