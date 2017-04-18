Leta s try this again: House panel issues new invitations in its Russia investigation
FBI Director James Comey at the Justice Department in Washington on Tuesday, April 18, 2017. The House Intelligence Committee has asked him and the head of the National Security Agency to testify at a closed-door hearing May 2 on Russian meddling in last year's U.S. presidential election.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Court again finds intentional voter discriminat...
|1 hr
|Retribution
|14
|El Paso leaders condemn Sessions' remarks about...
|5 hr
|DC Dave
|13
|Bigfoot in Alice, Texas?
|9 hr
|Law Dawg
|11
|World's largest wind farm opens in West Texas (Oct '09)
|9 hr
|Solarman
|25
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Apr 20
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,620
|Texas governor gives first clear support for 'b...
|Apr 19
|Laredo
|1
|Texas landowners look to fight border wall as s...
|Apr 18
|Tracey
|5
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC