Judge: Smith County commissioners mee...

Judge: Smith County commissioners meetings regarding cameras violated Texas Open Meetings Act

Evidence that would have been presented at former Smith County Judge Joel Baker's trial for Open Meetings Act violations are now public following a ruling by the Texas Attorney General. Documents and video released Monday include a copy of an April 17 order signed by Judge Jack Carter, the sitting judge assigned to the Baker case.

