Judge again finds discrimination in Texasa voter ID law
Dealing Texas another rebuke over voting rights, a judge Monday again ruled that Republican lawmakers purposefully designed a strict voter ID law to disadvantage minorities and effectively dampen their growing electoral power. It amounted to the second finding of intentional discrimination in Texas election laws in as many months - a separate court in March ruled that Republicans racially gerrymandered several congressional districts when drawing voting maps in 2011, the same year the voter ID rules were passed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bones found near border are those of missing Te...
|6 hr
|Laredo
|1
|Police shoot driver outside Capitol after chase (Oct '13)
|Sun
|sleeny pool
|183
|This is how much money you need to live comfort...
|Sun
|ComfortablyPhart
|1
|Arrests of illegal criminals jumps 250% in one ...
|Apr 8
|Wildchild
|1
|Texas Senate names Chuck Norris honorary Texan
|Apr 8
|Pid Tihs
|1
|Where are the StreetWalkers now? Mcallen Area
|Apr 8
|anoninsider17
|1
|2017 San Jacinto Day Festival and Battle Reenac...
|Apr 7
|How pharts
|4
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC