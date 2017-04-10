Judge again finds discrimination in Texas' voter ID law

A judge ruled for a second time Monday that Texas' strict voter ID law was intentionally crafted to discriminate against minorities, which follows another court finding evidence of racial gerrymandering in how Republican lawmakers drew the state's election maps. The latest ruling by U.S. District Judge Nelva Gonzales Ramos of Corpus Christi comes more than two years after she likened the ballot-box rules in Texas, known as SB 14, to a "poll tax" meant to suppress minority voters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.