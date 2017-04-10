How GOP could weaken federal consumer...

How GOP could weaken federal consumer watchdog

19 hrs ago

Republicans are working on a new plan for weakening the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau by stripping the agency of its independence and severely limiting its ability to go after corporations. House Republicans would de-fang the consumer protection agency and make it more susceptible to political shifts by granting more control and oversight to the White House and Congress.

