How character issues hurt NFL draft hopefuls

Flood Warning issued April 28 at 9:44PM CDT expiring May 2 at 10:30AM CDT in effect for: Bates, Cass, Henry Flood Warning issued April 28 at 9:36PM CDT expiring May 2 at 4:30AM CDT in effect for: Cass, Henry, Johnson Flood Warning issued April 28 at 8:54PM CDT expiring April 29 at 8:53PM CDT in effect for: Bates Flood Warning issued April 28 at 8:42PM CDT expiring May 2 at 12:00AM CDT in effect for: Johnson, Pettis Flood Warning issued April 28 at 8:42PM CDT expiring April 29 at 8:42PM CDT in effect for: Cooper, Saline Flood Warning issued April 28 at 8:35PM CDT expiring April 29 at 8:35PM CDT in effect for: Carroll, Chariton, Linn, Livingston Flash Flood Watch issued April 28 at 3:15PM CDT expiring April 30 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Barry, Barton, Benton, Camden, Cedar, Christian, Dade, Dallas, Dent, Douglas, Greene, Hickory, Howell, Jasper, Laclede, Lawrence, McDonald, Maries, ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Action News.