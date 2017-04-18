Hiring freeze leaves Texas watchdog a...

Hiring freeze leaves Texas watchdog agencies understaffed

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Brownsville Herald

At least 30 Texas investigative jobs remain unfilled after Gov. Greg Abbott declared a state hiring freeze in January in an attempt to save $200 million in anticipation of a budget shortfall. The Dallas Morning News reports the unfilled jobs include two at the jail standards commission and one at the Texas State Securities Board.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Court again finds intentional voter discriminat... 5 hr anonymous 10
News Bigfoot in Alice, Texas? Thu JS 10
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) Thu Patriot AKA Bozo 63,620
News Texas governor gives first clear support for 'b... Wed Laredo 1
News Texas landowners look to fight border wall as s... Tue Tracey 5
News Court sides with reptile keepers against giant ... Apr 18 Laredo 1
News New study renews fears about Texas bathroom bil... Apr 18 TerriB1 1
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,005 • Total comments across all topics: 280,459,584

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC