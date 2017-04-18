Hiring freeze leaves Texas watchdog agencies understaffed
At least 30 Texas investigative jobs remain unfilled after Gov. Greg Abbott declared a state hiring freeze in January in an attempt to save $200 million in anticipation of a budget shortfall. The Dallas Morning News reports the unfilled jobs include two at the jail standards commission and one at the Texas State Securities Board.
