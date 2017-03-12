Highlights from in and around the world of Texas politics
Texas' lieutenant governor is renewing his defense of a so-called "bathroom bill" now that the NCAA is putting North Carolina back into consideration for championship events. Republican Dan Patrick said Tuesday he believes it is now "abundantly clear" that efforts to require people in Texas to use public bathrooms that correspond with the sex on their birth certificate are not in conflict with NCAA goals.
