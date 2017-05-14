Governor, city officials: 4 dead, 2 p...

Governor, city officials: 4 dead, 2 people missing, more than 5K homes, businesses damaged in storm

More than 5,000 businesses and homes were impacted by Saturday storms that left at least four dead, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Sunday. Abbott displayed a map showing the path of the tornadoes .

