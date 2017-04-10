Forecasters say Southern Plains at risk for severe storms
Forecasters say severe thunderstorms capable of producing large hail and damaging winds are possible in areas of the Central and Southern Plains. The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, says isolated severe thunderstorms may form Saturday afternoon and evening from southwest Texas to the Upper Mississippi River Valley.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Texas martial arts teacher accused of sexually ...
|10 hr
|L0LZ
|1
|Texas getting first immigrant center built unde...
|23 hr
|Laredo
|1
|Senate OKs bill allowing refusal of same-sex ma...
|Fri
|EdmondWA
|19
|Axelrod: Obama faces 'titanic struggle' (Sep '11)
|Fri
|Dubya
|656
|Sex Offenders Now Have a Civil Rights Website (Apr '07)
|Fri
|kevin
|1,031
|First openly gay Texas A&M student president ho...
|Fri
|Trump Plotza
|12
|Austin representatives say Texas lacks proper e...
|Fri
|Say phart
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC