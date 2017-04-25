Flash flood watch in effect for Southeast Texas
Commuters quickly discovered that roads small and large were covered with water, causing many to close completely throughout the day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|El Prieto' Ruben Montez plays his final song (Jan '13)
|3 hr
|Question
|4
|Texas governor gives first clear support for 'b...
|8 hr
|Laredo
|1
|Texas landowners look to fight border wall as s...
|20 hr
|Tracey
|5
|Court sides with reptile keepers against giant ...
|Tue
|Laredo
|1
|New study renews fears about Texas bathroom bil...
|Tue
|TerriB1
|1
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Tue
|Universal Soldier
|63,618
|What to Watch: Will voucher defeat hurt school ...
|Mon
|Will Phart
|2
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC